Tennis-Mallorca Open women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Mallorca Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-3
June 5 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Open Men's Doubles Quarterfinal matches on Monday Santiago Gonzalez/Donald Young beat 5-Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares 3-6 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 16-Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (Colombia) beat Julio Peralta/Horacio Zeballos 6-7(1) 7-6(6) 6-0
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Mallorca Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-3
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.