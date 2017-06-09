Tennis-Queen's men's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4
June 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 6-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 6-4 6-0 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 1-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1
HALLE, Germany, June 22 World number nine Kei Nishikori's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback on Thursday when he was forced to retire injured from his Halle Open round of 16 match against Russian Karen Khatchanov.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat 3-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3-2 (Nishikori retired)