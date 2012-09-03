Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Men's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 12-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-5 6-4 6-0 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 23-Mardy Fish (U.S.)WO 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 11-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.