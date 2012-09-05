Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles final result
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 4 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 20-Andy Roddick (U.S.) 6-7(1) 7-6(4) 6-2 6-4 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 18-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 6-1 3-1 (Wawrinka retired) 8-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 19-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-3 7-6(5) 6-2
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-4