Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Australian Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 8-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-3 Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 2-6 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 31-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-3 6-2 7-6(3) Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat 17-Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 1-6 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3 9-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-2 18-Gilles Simon (France) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-2 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 13-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 7-6(5) 1-6 7-5 6-1 Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-0 6-1 6-4 4-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Marius Copil (Romania) 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 5-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 4-6 7-5 6-2 7-6(0) 12-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 4-6 4-6 7-6(3) 4-0 (Mannarino retired) 19-John Isner (U.S.) beat Andreas Haider-Maurer (Austria) 6-4 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat Matthias Bachinger (Germany) 7-6(4) 7-5 7-5 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 30-Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 6-4 6-2 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Alejandro Gonzalez (Colombia) 6-1 6-3 6-3