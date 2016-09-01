Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Sept 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-0 7-5 6-1 Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat 5-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-7(4) 7-5 7-5 6-1 Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-2 6-1 7-6(3) 10-Gael Monfils (France) beat Jan Satral (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-4 6-3 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat James Duckworth (Australia) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 32-Benoit Paire (France) 6-2 6-4 3-6 6-4 20-John Isner (U.S.) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) 6-3 6-4 6-7(10) 6-3 23-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) walkover Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 6-4 15-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 5-7 6-2 6-3 6-2 24-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 4-6 3-6 7-6(6) 6-2 6-0 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-1 6-2 6-3 26-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-1 6-1 6-2 Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) beat 31-Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-5 6-4 7-6(5) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat 18-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 7-6(5) 6-4 7-6(9)
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35