Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 1 David Goffin (Belgium) beat Niels Desein (Belgium) 6-1 6-3 6-3 Tatsuma Ito (Japan) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-2 3-6 5-7 4-1 (Johnson retired) Alexander Kudryavtsev (Russia) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 2-6 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-2 7-6(4) 6-2 Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) 3-6 2-6 7-6(5) 7-5 6-4 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-3 6-4 6-3 Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-3 7-5 5-7 7-5 Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(13) 7-6(4) 18-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-3 6-7(3) 4-6 6-2 7-6(1) Teymuraz Gabashvili (Russia) beat 27-Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 1-6 7-6(6) 6-3 19-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 1-6 7-5 2-6 6-4 1-1 (Dodig retired) 14-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-3 3-1 (Baghdatis retired) Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) 6-3 6-3 6-2 11-Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-1 6-4 6-2 32-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Frank Dancevic (Canada) 7-6(6) 3-6 6-2 4-6 7-6(2)
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)