Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 23-Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 6-1 6-3 6-4 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) 6-1 6-3 6-0 Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-4 6-4 13-John Isner (U.S.) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-4 6-2 Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 28-Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-3 6-4 6-4 10-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-4 6-1 (Andujar retired) 22-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Michael Llodra (France) 6-2 0-0 (Llodra retired)
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)