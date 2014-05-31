May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Open Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Saturday Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-7(4) 6-4 23-Gael Monfils (France) beat 14-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 5-7 6-2 6-4 0-6 6-2 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-2 7-5 6-2 Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(4) 7-5 5-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 32-Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-2 7-6(2) 6-3 Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-4 7-5 6-3 19-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-3 (Karlovic retired)