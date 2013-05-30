UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 24-Benoit Paire (France) beat Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 7-6(2) 6-2 6-4 27-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-6(3) 2-6 6-1 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-2 6-0 6-2 13-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) 6-1 5-7 6-1 6-4 26-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Lucas Pouille (France) 6-1 7-6(4) 6-1 Victor Hanescu (Romania) beat Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 6-4 6-6 (Tursunov retired) 16-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan)WO
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.