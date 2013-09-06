Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 21-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-0 9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 3-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 6-3 6-2
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5