Jan 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday
Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-1 6-4 3-6 7-5
20-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(6) 3-6 7-5 6-2 22-20
2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-1 7-6(4) 6-2
15-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Christopher O'Connell (Australia) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-3
Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat 28-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 7-5 6-3 7-5
Benoit Paire (France) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 7-6(2) 6-4 0-0 (Haas retired)
6-Gael Monfils (France) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 6-2
Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-5 4-6 7-6(5) 6-1
Jordan Thompson (Australia) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(2) 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-1
Chung Hyeon (South Korea) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 6-2
21-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Omar Jasika (Australia) 6-3 6-0 6-2
Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6(7)
Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 6-2 7-6(1) 6-3
8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-3
18-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Blake Mott (Australia) 6-4 6-4 6-2
Andrew Whittington (Australia) beat Adam Pavlasek (Czech Republic) 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3
Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 7-6(6) 7-6(5) 6-3
13-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-1 6-1
Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Radu Albot (Moldova) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(8)
Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-2 7-5 6-3
9-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 6-3 6-4 6-4
Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 3-0 (Youzhny retired)
30-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Peter Polansky (Canada) 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-2 3-0 (Polansky retired)
11-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Reilly Opelka (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 6-2 4-6 6-4
Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2
Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Alex Bolt (Australia) 6-4 1-6 6-2 6-4
3-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 6-3 6-4 6-2
Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) beat Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 3-6 0-6 6-1 6-4 6-4
24-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 3-6 5-7 6-3 6-2
32-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4
Donald Young (U.S.) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-4 7-6(1) 6-4
25-Gilles Simon (France) beat Michael Mmoh (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 6-3