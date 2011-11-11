PARIS Nov 11 Novak Djokovic has pulled
out of his quarter-final against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at
the Paris Masters because of a shoulder injury, the world number
one said on Friday.
"Sadly I have to inform you that i have withdrawn from the
further tournament. I have pushed myself to the limit by
playing, and after the match yesterday my shoulder got worse,"
the Serbian said on his official website (www.novakdjokovic.rs).
