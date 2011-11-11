(Recasts with further details)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS Nov 11 Novak Djokovic pulled out of
the Paris Masters on Friday because of a sore shoulder and
apologised to fans who had bought tickets for his quarter-final
showdown with French favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
"Sadly I have to inform you that I have withdrawn from the
tournament. I have pushed myself to the limit by playing, and
after the match yesterday my shoulder got worse," the Serbian
world number one said on his official website
(www.novakdjokovic.rs).
"I am very sorry for all of you who bought tickets and
wanted to come and watch me play.
"My season has been long and tiring, I played all of my
matches at my highest level, and now my body is aching for
recovery."
Djokovic's body appears to have let him down following a
remarkable season in which he won 10 titles, including three
grand slams and five Masters crowns, to notch up a 69-4 win-loss
record.
The 24-year-old, who pocketed a $1.6 million bonus just for
turning up in Paris by virtue of an ATP rule designed to entice
top players to take part in the main events, now faces a race
against time to get fit for the season-ending ATP World Tour
Finals in London from Nov. 20-27.
Having skipped the Shanghai Masters through injury, he
suffered a recurrence of a shoulder problem in his semi-final
defeat in Basel by Japan's Kei Nishikori last week.
Djokovic's withdrawal means the sixth-seeded Tsonga will
take on either American John Isner, or Spain's David Ferrer, the
fourth seed, in the Paris semi-finals.
Briton Andy Murray will open proceedings at Bercy on Friday
against Czech Tomas Berdych, followed by Roger Federer against
Argentine Juan Monaco.
