PARIS Nov 10 Novak Djokovic ran into a
spot of bother before seeing off Davis Cup team mate Viktor
Troicki 4-6 6-3 6-1 to secure his place in the quarter-finals of
the Paris Masters on Thursday.
Czech Tomas Berdych booked his place for the ATP World Tour
Finals with a 7-5 6-4 win over Serb Janko Tipsarevic. Berdych's
win meant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Mardy Fish also qualified for
the eight-man field in the Nov. 20-27 event at the O2 in London.
The line-up for the season-ending tournament is now complete
as Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and David
Ferrer had already secured their berths.
While Murray breezed past a clueless Andy Roddick 6-2 6-2,
Djokovic made heavy weather of Troicki, with whom he won the
Davis Cup last year.
Djokovic's phenomenal performance in winning three grand
slam and five Masters titles this season seemed to be a distant
memory as he found himself trailing following an unusual string
of unforced errors.
Troicki, however, failed to seize his chance in the second
set as Djokovic saved seven break points, converting his only
two opportunities to level the tie.
Djokovic, who pocketed a $1.6 million bonus for just turning
up at Bercy by virtue of an ATP rule designed to entice top
players to show up at top events, stepped up a gear in the final
set while a demoralised Troicki collapsed and dropped serve
three times.
Djokovic, who will next take on either Italian Andreas Seppi
or the sixth seeded Tsonga of France, ended the one hour 55
minute contest with a scorching service return.
Murray produced a dazzling display as he demolished former
world number one Roddick in just 61 minutes.
Briton Murray, who has never made it past the last eight in
the Parisian indoor tournament, will next face the fifth seeded
Berdych, a Paris Masters champion in 2005.
"I started the match well, which against him is always
important, because he plays his best when he's ahead. He's able
to put pressure on you and can kind of dominate the match with
his serve," Murray told a press conference.
"But because I broke him earlier, I was able to dictate a
lot of what happened out there. Played very well. Very few
hiccups. I played very smart."
Roddick, the 13th seed, looked helpless throughout as world
number three Murray sent him scurrying left and right with his
sharp forehand.
Roddick crushed his racket in frustration when he conceded
his fourth break against a focused Murray, who gave up only 10
points on serve.
The Scot, who is on a 17-match winning streak after a
hat-trick of titles during the Asian swing, ended his opponent's
ordeal with an ace.
