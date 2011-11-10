* Djokovic still adjusting to indoor conditions
* Berdych, Tsonga and Fish complete Tour finals line-up
* Murray and Federer ooze class
* Injured Fish pulls out
(adds final match)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Nov 10 Novak Djokovic survived a
wobble to beat fellow Serb Viktor Troicki 4-6 6-3 6-1 and reach
the Paris Masters quarter-finals as Andy Murray and Roger
Federer oozed class in brilliant displays on Thursday.
Czech Tomas Berdych booked his place in the ATP World Tour
Finals with a 7-5 6-4 win over Serb Janko Tipsarevic. Berdych's
win meant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Mardy Fish also qualified for
the eight-man field at the Nov. 20-27 event in London.
The line-up for the season-ending tournament is now complete
as world number one Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Murray, Federer and
David Ferrer had already secured berths.
American Fish, however, pulled out of the Paris event due to
injury during his third-round match against Argentine Juan
Monaco, leading 6-1 6-7 2-1 after wasting two match points in
the tiebreak.
While Murray breezed past a hapless Andy Roddick 6-2 6-2,
Djokovic made heavy weather of Davis Cup team mate Troicki
before explaining that he was still trying to adjust to the
slick indoor conditions.
Former world number one Roger Federer shone in a 6-2 6-4
defeat of local favourite Richard Gasquet in an entertaining
match featuring a handful of spectacular shots from both
players.
"I like playing against Richard. He is a very good player,
who always has several stunning shots in his bag," the Swiss
third seed said courtside.
Djokovic's phenomenal performance in winning three grand
slam and five Masters titles this season seemed to be a distant
memory as he found himself trailing following an unusual string
of unforced errors against Troicki.
"It's only my second indoors event after December last year,
so I'm still kind of getting used to the conditions," Djokovic
told a news conference.
"But I'm happy with the way things are progressing and
game-wise. Health-wise I think I could be a little better," he
added, referring to his recent shoulder problems.
Troicki failed to seize his chance in the second set as
Djokovic saved seven break points, converting his only two
opportunities to level the tie.
Djokovic, who pocketed a $1.6-million bonus for just turning
up at Bercy under an ATP rule designed to entice leading players
to show up at top events, stepped up a gear in the final set as
a demoralised Troicki collapsed and dropped serve three times.
VERY SMART
Djokovic, who will next take on sixth seed Tsonga after the
Frenchman beat Italian Andreas Seppi 6-3 6-4, ended the
one-hour-55-minute contest with a scorching service return.
Murray produced a dazzling display as he demolished former
world number one Roddick in 61 minutes.
Briton Murray, who has never made it past the last eight in
the Parisian indoor tournament, will next face the fifth-seeded
Berdych, Paris Masters champion in 2005.
"I started the match well, which against him is always
important, because he plays his best when he's ahead. He's able
to put pressure on you and can kind of dominate the match with
his serve," Murray said.
"But because I broke him earlier, I was able to dictate a
lot of what happened out there. (I) played very well, very few
hiccups; I played very smart."
Roddick, the 13th seed, looked helpless throughout as world
number three Murray sent him scurrying left and right with his
sharp forehand.
Roddick crushed his racket in frustration when he conceded
his fourth break against a focused Murray, who gave up only 10
points on serve.
The Scot, on a 17-match winning streak after a hat-trick of
titles in Asia, ended his opponent's ordeal with an ace.
Fourth seed Ferrer also advanced with a clinical 6-3 6-2
defeat of Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov to set up a meeting with
American John Isner, a 6-4 6-2 winner over Spaniard Feliciano
Lopez.
(Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)