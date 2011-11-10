* Djokovic still adjusting to indoor conditions

* Berdych, Tsonga and Fish complete Tour finals line-up

* Murray and Federer ooze class

* Injured Fish pulls out (adds final match)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, Nov 10 Novak Djokovic survived a wobble to beat fellow Serb Viktor Troicki 4-6 6-3 6-1 and reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals as Andy Murray and Roger Federer oozed class in brilliant displays on Thursday.

Czech Tomas Berdych booked his place in the ATP World Tour Finals with a 7-5 6-4 win over Serb Janko Tipsarevic. Berdych's win meant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Mardy Fish also qualified for the eight-man field at the Nov. 20-27 event in London.

The line-up for the season-ending tournament is now complete as world number one Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Murray, Federer and David Ferrer had already secured berths.

American Fish, however, pulled out of the Paris event due to injury during his third-round match against Argentine Juan Monaco, leading 6-1 6-7 2-1 after wasting two match points in the tiebreak.

While Murray breezed past a hapless Andy Roddick 6-2 6-2, Djokovic made heavy weather of Davis Cup team mate Troicki before explaining that he was still trying to adjust to the slick indoor conditions.

Former world number one Roger Federer shone in a 6-2 6-4 defeat of local favourite Richard Gasquet in an entertaining match featuring a handful of spectacular shots from both players.

"I like playing against Richard. He is a very good player, who always has several stunning shots in his bag," the Swiss third seed said courtside.

Djokovic's phenomenal performance in winning three grand slam and five Masters titles this season seemed to be a distant memory as he found himself trailing following an unusual string of unforced errors against Troicki.

"It's only my second indoors event after December last year, so I'm still kind of getting used to the conditions," Djokovic told a news conference.

"But I'm happy with the way things are progressing and game-wise. Health-wise I think I could be a little better," he added, referring to his recent shoulder problems.

Troicki failed to seize his chance in the second set as Djokovic saved seven break points, converting his only two opportunities to level the tie.

Djokovic, who pocketed a $1.6-million bonus for just turning up at Bercy under an ATP rule designed to entice leading players to show up at top events, stepped up a gear in the final set as a demoralised Troicki collapsed and dropped serve three times.

VERY SMART

Djokovic, who will next take on sixth seed Tsonga after the Frenchman beat Italian Andreas Seppi 6-3 6-4, ended the one-hour-55-minute contest with a scorching service return.

Murray produced a dazzling display as he demolished former world number one Roddick in 61 minutes.

Briton Murray, who has never made it past the last eight in the Parisian indoor tournament, will next face the fifth-seeded Berdych, Paris Masters champion in 2005.

"I started the match well, which against him is always important, because he plays his best when he's ahead. He's able to put pressure on you and can kind of dominate the match with his serve," Murray said.

"But because I broke him earlier, I was able to dictate a lot of what happened out there. (I) played very well, very few hiccups; I played very smart."

Roddick, the 13th seed, looked helpless throughout as world number three Murray sent him scurrying left and right with his sharp forehand.

Roddick crushed his racket in frustration when he conceded his fourth break against a focused Murray, who gave up only 10 points on serve.

The Scot, on a 17-match winning streak after a hat-trick of titles in Asia, ended his opponent's ordeal with an ace.

Fourth seed Ferrer also advanced with a clinical 6-3 6-2 defeat of Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov to set up a meeting with American John Isner, a 6-4 6-2 winner over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.