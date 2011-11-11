PARIS Nov 11 Andy Murray's winning streak
came to an end when the world number three slumped to a 4-6 7-6
6-4 quarter-final defeat at the Paris Masters after a three-hour
tussle against the fifth-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych on Friday.
British second seed Murray, who was on a 17-match winning
run, was two points from victory at 5-5 in the second set
tiebreak but Berdych kept his composure.
Berdych, the 2005 Paris Masters champion, will face either
Swiss third seed Roger Federer or Argentine Juan Monaco on
Saturday.
World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out with a shoulder
injury before his quarter-final match against France's
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the sixth seed.
Murray and Berdych, however, provided the Bercy crowd with a
good, old-fashioned dogfight.
The Scot, who withdrew from the Swiss Indoors in Basel last
week with injury, claimed a hat-trick of titles during the Asian
swing but Berdych ended his hopes of arriving at the ATP World
Tour finals in London with another piece of silverware.
Murray staved off three break points early on, then stole
Berdych's serve on his second opportunity with a powerful
passing winner in the seventh game.
Berdych then saved seven set points, but Murray bagged the
opener on his service game on his ninth attempt with a fine
crosscourt forehand winner.
Berdych's forehand began to fire in the second set and he
sent down some sizzling returns to move 3-0 ahead.
A bout of nerves, however, cost him a break just as he
served to level the tie at 5-3, but the Czech regained his
composure in the tiebreak which he won 7-5 with Murray's
frustration boiling over with one rant at the umpire.
The Czech broke decisively in the ninth game of the deciding
set when Murray served a double fault just as the clock ticked
past the three-hour mark.
He followed up on serve, ending the contest after three
hours 12 minutes on his second match point when Murray sent a
forehand wide.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)