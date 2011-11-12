PARIS Nov 12 Roger Federer let the class
do the talking in a 6-4 6-3 dismissal of the fifth-seeded Czech
Tomas Berdych to reach his maiden Paris Masters final on
Saturday.
The Swiss third seed, looking to become only the second
player after Andre Agassi to win titles at Roland Garros and
Bercy, dropped only 10 points on serve as he set up a meeting
with either local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or American John
Isner.
Former world number one Federer, who for the first time
since 2002 has spent a season without claiming a grand slam
title, was in another league throughout the contest.
He got off to a brilliant start, breaking Berdych's serve as
he opened a 2-0 lead, sprinkling the court with winners.
Dictating play with dipping crosscourt shots, the Swiss kept
the aggressive Czech at bay and bagged the opening set with yet
another forehand winner.
He broke again in the first game of the second set and never
looked back, not facing a single break point in an 80-minute
display of brilliance, wrapping it up on Berdych's serve.
Both players will be at the ATP World Tour finals in London
from Nov. 20-27.
