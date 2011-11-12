PARIS Nov 12 Roger Federer let the class do the talking in a 6-4 6-3 dismissal of the fifth-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych to reach his maiden Paris Masters final on Saturday.

The Swiss third seed, looking to become only the second player after Andre Agassi to win titles at Roland Garros and Bercy, dropped only 10 points on serve as he set up a meeting with either local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or American John Isner.

Former world number one Federer, who for the first time since 2002 has spent a season without claiming a grand slam title, was in another league throughout the contest.

He got off to a brilliant start, breaking Berdych's serve as he opened a 2-0 lead, sprinkling the court with winners.

Dictating play with dipping crosscourt shots, the Swiss kept the aggressive Czech at bay and bagged the opening set with yet another forehand winner.

He broke again in the first game of the second set and never looked back, not facing a single break point in an 80-minute display of brilliance, wrapping it up on Berdych's serve.

Both players will be at the ATP World Tour finals in London from Nov. 20-27.