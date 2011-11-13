PARIS Nov 13 Former world number one Roger Federer captured his maiden Paris Masters title with a 6-1 7-6 win against local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the sixth seed, in Sunday's final.

The Swiss third seed became only the second player after Andre Agassi with titles at Roland Garros and Bercy -- the two men's Paris tournaments -- thanks to an 85-minute display of sheer brilliance.

Federer raced to a 4-0 lead and bagged the opening set in 30 minutes against a hapless Tsonga thanks to his sharp first serve and devastating forehand.

The Frenchman fought back in the second set, threatening to break on two occasions, but the contest was eventually thrown into a tiebreak which Federer won 7-3.

Both players will be at the ATP World Tour finals in London from Nov. 20-27.