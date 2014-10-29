(Adds Nishikori through, updates Race to London table)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Oct 29 Roger Federer kept up his hopes of
finishing the year as world number one when he downed Frenchman
Jeremy Chardy 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 6-4 in the second round of the Paris
Masters on Wednesday.
The world number two, who has a chance of leapfrogging Novak
Djokovic at the top of the rankings and equalling Pete Sampras's
record of ending six seasons as the number one, knew Chardy
would be a tough nut to crack and he did not disappoint at
Bercy.
"I was expecting it to be difficult... Chardy has made it
hard for me in the past," Federer told a news conference.
"I thought it could be tough, and it was. I could have lost
the first, I could have won the second, but it went the other
way. So I think as the match went longer, the better I actually
started to play and created more opportunities."
Chardy, who beat Federer in their previous encounter at the
Rome Masters earlier this year, saved two match points in the
second set.
The second-seeded Swiss, however, claimed the deciding set
in more comfortable fashion to set up a third-round meeting with
France's Lucas Pouille or Italian Fabio Fognini.
It went much more smoothly for eighth seed Andy Murray who
is within one match of securing his place in the ATP World Tour
Finals next month after easing past local favourite Julien
Benneteau 6-3 6-4.
The Scot, who needs to reach the last eight here to book his
ticket to the Nov. 9-16 Finals in London, next meets ninth seed
Grigor Dimitrov.
Bulgarian Dimitrov, who also has a chance to qualify for the
season-ending tournament, destroyed Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-0
6-3.
"He gave me a good start," Murray told reporters. "He served
three double faults in a row in his first service game.
"I served very well in the first set. There were no really
long or physical rallies at all in the first set."
After dropping outside the top 10 following his U.S. Open
quarter-final exit, Murray began a late push for a spot in the
London showpiece event which features eight of the best players
this season.
Murray, in his sixth consecutive week on the tour, has won
titles in Valencia, Vienna and Shenzhen and he appeared in great
form again on Wednesday when he was rarely threatened by
Benneteau.
Earlier, third-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka won for the first
time in more than a month as he beat Austrian wunderkind Dominic
Thiem 6-4 7-6(6).
Wawrinka, who has already qualified for the Tour Finals,
lacked consistency but prevailed on the important points,
relying on his superb backhand.
The Swiss lost his first match at the previous three
tournaments he entered.
"I know my level of game is here. What I still miss is
winning matches," said Wawrinka.
"I started this tournament off pretty well, which I usually
don't do, because usually I need time to adapt. But today I
played well from the start."
Seventh seed Milos Raonic of Canada kept his London
challenge alive with a 6-3 5-7 7-6(4) win over American
qualifier Jack Sock, as did fourth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer
who beat in-form Belgian David Goffin 6-3 2-6 6-3.
Japan's Kei Nishikori, who needs to reach the last four to
qualify for London unless other results fall his way, also
stayed in the hunt with a 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3 win over Spain's Tommy
Robredo.
THE RACE TO LONDON
(as of Oct. 29 before start of play) POINTS
1 Novak Djokovic 9100 - qualified
2 Roger Federer 8520 - qualified
3 Rafa Nadal* 6835 - withdrew
4 Stan Wawrinka 4805 - qualified
5 Andy Murray 4295
6 Kei Nishikori 4265
7 Tomas Berdych 4195
8 Marin Cilic** 4150 - qualified
9 David Ferrer 3865
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Milos Raonic 3840
11 Grigor Dimitrov 3555
* Nadal has withdrawn due to appendicitis
** Cilic qualifies as U.S. Open champion
(Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)