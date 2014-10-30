PARIS Oct 30 Third seed Stan Wawrinka was knocked out in the third round of the Paris Masters when he lost 6-7(2) 7-5 7-6(3) against South African Kevin Anderson on Thursday, suffering his fourth defeat in five matches.

The Swiss, who has already qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals, had lost his opening matches in the three previous tournaments he had entered.

A solid performance in the second round in Paris against Austrian Dominic Thiem was followed by an erratic display against the 14th seeded Anderson, who served 18 aces.

Wawrinka saved two match points to force a tiebreak in the decider, but was unable to match Anderson, who upped his level to book a quarter-final spot against Czech Tomas Berdych.

The fifth-seeded Berdych kept his Tour Finals hopes alive with a 7-5 6-3 win over Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)