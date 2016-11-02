PARIS Nov 2 Japan's Kei Nishikori cruised into the third round of the Paris Masters with a 6-2 7-5 win against Serbian Viktor Troicki on Wednesday.

The fifth seed, one of six players to have already qualified for the season-ending ATP World Tour finals, breezed through the first set and quickly broke in the second.

A lapse in concentration by the Japanese, however, allowed world number 28 Troicki to break back but Nishikori broke again to end the contest in straight sets.

He will next face either local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 11th seed, or Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

The world's top two players, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are in action later on Wednesday as well as world number three Stan Wawrinka who is closing proceedings on centre court. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)