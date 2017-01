PARIS Nov 6 Andy Murray celebrated his upcoming world number one ranking with a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-4 victory against John Isner in the Paris Masters final to claim his eighth title of the season on Sunday.

The Briton, who will take over from Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, survived a barrage of aces against the towering American to win his 14th career Masters tournament. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)