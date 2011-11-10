PARIS Nov 10 Second seed Andy Murray demolished a nervous Andy Roddick 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters in impressive fashion on Thursday.

Briton Murray, who has never made it past the last eight in the Parisian indoor tournament, will next face either fifth-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych or Serbian Janko Tipsarevic, the 11th seed.

Roddick, the 13th seed, looked clueless throughout as world number three Murray sent him scurrying left and right with his sharp forehand.

Former world number one Roddick crushed his racket in frustration when he conceded his fourth break against a focused Murray, who gave up only 10 points on serve.

The Scot, who is on a 17-match winning streak after a hat-trick of titles during the Asian swing, ended his opponent's ordeal with an ace after just 61 minutes.

Murray, as well as world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and David Ferrer, have already qualified for the season-ending ATP World Tour finals.

Four players are still vying for the three remaining spots for the Nov. 20-27 event at the O2 in London.

