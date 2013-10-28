Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Paris Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-2 6-2 Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-4 6-2 Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 3-6 6-4 Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 7-6(3) 7-6(5) Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 5-7 6-1 6-4 Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(1) Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 7-6(8) 6-3 Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-3 2-6 6-4 Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-3 6-4
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-2