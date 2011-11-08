Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Nov 8 Paris Masters men's singles results on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding)
Second round
16-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-4 7-6(4)
13-Andy Roddick (U.S.) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-4 6-4
5-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 7-5
First round
John Isner (U.S.) beat Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-7(3) 7-5 7-6(5) Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-3 (Granollers retired) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Michael Llodra (France) 7-6(7) 6-3 Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-3 Ivan Dodig (Croatia) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 4-6 6-1 6-3
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)