Jan 7 France's world number six Jo-Wilfried Tsonga overcame compatriot Gael Monfils 7-5 6-3 to win the Qatar Open on Saturday.

Tsonga had eased into the final with a walkover in the semis against Roger Federer, who pulled out with a back problem but was optimistic of being fit for the Australian Open which starts on Jan. 16.

Monfils had seen off world number two Rafa Nadal in the semis. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Dave Thompson.; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more tennis)