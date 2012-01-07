(Adds detail, quotes, byline)
* Play held up for 35 minutes
* Tsonga overcomes slippery conditions
* Rallies from 5-3 down in first set
By Matt Smith
DOHA, Jan 7 France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
overcame compatriot Gael Monfils 7-5 6-3 in the Qatar Open final
to claim his eighth career title in slippery conditions on
Saturday.
Monfils beat top seed Rafael Nadal in his semi-final, while
Tsonga received a bye when Roger Federer withdrew with a back
injury, giving the bulky Frenchman an extra day's rest.
That advantage ultimately told in the final, but Tsonga
started sluggishly before rallying from 5-3 down in the first
set as he claimed nine of the next 11 games against a fading
opponent.
"At the beginning of the match Gael was incredible, he was
everywhere," Tsonga said in a court-side interview.
"I made him move a lot. Then he was a bit tired and I
entered the court and my movement was really good."
Tsonga and Monfils, each seeking their first titles since
October when they won in Vienna and Stockholm respectively,
began the match as fog billowed past the stadium floodlights and
moisture settled on court.
Play was suspended early on for 35 minutes with the players
complaining about the wet court.
When the match resumed, both men seemed tentative and hugged
the baseline, with no respite from the mist.
At 6-5 down, Monfils crumbled, losing his serve to love to
concede the set. Tsonga showed no let up, serving to love in the
second set opener for his fifth straight game, a sequence that
included winning 15 out of 16 points.
Monfils made it 1-1, but his anger simmered, shouting in
frustration at one error, lobbing his racket after another,
Monfils pummeled a forehand wide to gift Tsonga the decisive
break for a 4-2 lead and he saw out the match, earning two
championship points with a nimble half-volley winner from
mid-court.
(Editing by Dave Thompson.)