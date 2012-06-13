Tennis-Buenos Aires Open men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2
LONDON, June 13 Andy Murray's preparations for Wimbledon suffered a blow when the Briton was beaten in his opening match at the Queen's Club tournament by Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on Wednesday.
The Scot, defending champion at the grasscourt event, never looked comfortable on the centre court and went out 6-3 6-7 7-6.
Mahut, the 2008 finalist, raced through the third-set tiebreak, taking the first six points to win 7-1.
The Frenchman will now play Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov while Murray, the world number four, must find another way to prepare for the start of Wimbledon on June 25. (Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 18 Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Result from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Final on Saturday 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-3 6-4