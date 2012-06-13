LONDON, June 13 Andy Murray's preparations for Wimbledon suffered a blow when the Briton was beaten in his opening match at the Queen's Club tournament by Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on Wednesday.

The Scot, defending champion at the grasscourt event, never looked comfortable on the centre court and went out 6-3 6-7 7-6.

Mahut, the 2008 finalist, raced through the third-set tiebreak, taking the first six points to win 7-1.

The Frenchman will now play Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov while Murray, the world number four, must find another way to prepare for the start of Wimbledon on June 25. (Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by John Mehaffey)