By Toby Davis
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 Grigor Dimitrov cried when he
won his quarter-final in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at
Queen's Club on Friday.
The 21-year-old Bulgarian, ranked 72 in the world, has never
won a tour title and set up a semi-final clash against
Argentina's David Nalbandian by beating South Africa's world
number 30 Kevin Anderson 4-6 6-4 6-3.
"I got couple of tears," Dimitrov told reporters. "It was a
good moment. I always wanted to share this with the people that
I love so I was glad because my father was there, and I think it
was a big moment for him mainly."
With the top seeds Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
already out and number three Janko Tipsarevic joining them
earlier on Friday after losing a third-round encounter to Lu
Yen-Hsun, it was left to the lesser lights to entertain on the
West London grass.
Marin Cilic moved into the semi-finals when his opponent Lu,
playing his second game of the day after rain delays, retired
hurt midway through the second set.
Cilic will play Sam Querrey, Queen's champion in 2010, who
beat Croatia's Ivan Dodig 7-5 3-6 6-3.
Nalbandian also appeared twice, first winning his third
round against Edouard Roger-Vasselin and then edging past Xavier
Malisse 4-6 7-6 6-4.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)