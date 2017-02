LONDON, June 17 Argentina's David Nalbandian was defaulted from his Queen's Club final against Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday for kicking out and injuring a linesman.

Nalbandian was leading 7-6 3-3 when he dropped serve in the seventh game and reacted by slamming his right foot into an advertising board which hurt the official's leg.

Cilic was awarded the match despite trailing 6-7 4-3. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar)