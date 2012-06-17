(Adds details, quotes)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, June 17 Argentina's David Nalbandian was
defaulted from his Queen's Club final against Croatia's Marin
Cilic on Sunday for kicking out and injuring a line judge.
Nalbandian was leading 7-6 3-3 when he dropped serve in the
seventh game and reacted by slamming his right foot into an
advertising board which splintered and gashed official Andrew
McDougall's left leg.
The shocked McDougall instantly winced and clutched his leg,
which had blood seeping from the shin, and after some on-court
attention he was eventually escorted off the ground to the
club's medical centre.
After prolonged discussions between the umpire and other
tournament officials, Nalbandian was defaulted which left the
packed Centre Court crowd whistling and jeering.
ATP rules state instant disqualification in such instances
but the Argentine, a Wimbledon finalist in 2002, felt he had
been harshly punished.
"I'm very sorry to do that," the 30-year-old told the crowd.
"Sometimes you get frustrated on court and it's tough to
control...it is a mistake.
"It is a tough moment to end a final like that. Sometimes we
feel the pressure from the ATP. It is a mistake and I have to
pay for that. Everybody makes mistakes."
Tournament director Chris Kermode said rules had to be
obeyed.
"David Nalbandian ran across and in frustration kicked the
panel out from under the line judge. It splintered and cut the
linesman's leg, leaving him quite seriously injured," he said.
"Rules are rules. The ATP forced us to end the final. David
is struggling to come to terms with it. He is very sorry for
what he has done."
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alan Baldwin)