LONDON, June 13 Andy Murray has recovered from an illness picked up at the French Open and will begin his preparations for Wimbledon at the Aegon International at Queen's Club next week.

The world number three, whose 15-match unbeaten run was ended by Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at Roland Garros, is the top seed at the traditional grasscourt warm-up event that has this year attracted a stellar field.

"I took three and a half days off after Paris and then practised the last couple of days at Wimbledon then came here today; this is the first day I've practised here," the 2013 Wimbledon champion told reporters on Saturday.

"They were three full days off any training or anything. I needed to rest and recover. I was actually sick for about a week, really, so I needed to recover from that too.

"To be honest, I actually felt okay, but the day I played (David) Ferrer (in the quarter-finals) I didn't feel great."

"When I got on the court and started running around it was fine, but when I got back my left eye closed up, and I had a bad cough for a couple of days," added three-times Queen's Club champion Murray.

Murray, who plays a qualifier in the first round, will have Jonas Bjorkman working with him this week rather than his regular coach Amelie Mauresmo, but she will be back for Wimbledon which starts on June 29 despite being pregnant.

"Amelie is not here but she will be with me at Wimbledon. It was never the plan for her to come to Queen's," Murray said.

"And I think it's good as well that before she is away for a few months from the team that her and Jonas can spend some time together as well."

The Queen's cast includes French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka, Rafa Nadal, Milos Raonic and defending champion Grigor Dimitrov. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)