LONDON, June 18 Luxembourg left-hander Gilles Muller sent title holder Grigor Dimitrov sliding out of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club on Thursday after winning their second-round clash 6-4 7-6 (5) on Centre Court.

The sixth-seeded Bulgarian is the latest big name to depart the pre-Wimbledon grasscourt event following French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka and 14-times grand slam winner Rafa Nadal.

Andy Murray, the top seed, will hope to avoid a similar fate when he plays hard-hitting Spaniard Fernando Verdasco later on Thursday.

Dimitrov edged 3-0 ahead in the tiebreak but a poor forehand allowed Muller to claw back the deficit and the 48th-ranked 32-year-old kept his composure to seal victory on his second match point with a forehand winner.

Muller could face Murray in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)