LONDON, June 20 Kevin Anderson produced a devastating display of serving power to reach the final of the Aegon Championships with a 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 defeat of gallant Frenchman Gilles Simon at Queen's Club on Saturday.

Seventh seed Simon watched 34 aces fly past him on the slick Centre Court grass but hung on to stretch the towering South African into a decider before succumbing.

Anderson, ranked 17 in the world, will face either top seed Andy Murray or Serbia's Viktor Troicki in Sunday's final -- his first on grass.

Anderson has dropped only one service game on his way to the final and faced no break points on an overcast day in west London on Saturday.

He broke Simon's serve decisively in the eighth game of the opener but there was nothing between the players in the second set as Simon stuck to his task to reach the tiebreak.

Anderson had two service points to come at 5-4 in the breaker and looked poised to win in straight sets but Simon turned it round, saving one match point, before levelling.

The decider went with serve until 4-3 when Anderson, whose baseline game was solid throughout, snatched the Frenchman's serve and he duly sealed victory, predictably with an ace. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)