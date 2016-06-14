LONDON, June 14 Stan Wawrinka's new union with coaching consultant Richard Krajicek got off to the worst possible start as he lost 6-2 7-6 (3) to Fernando Verdasco in the first round of the Aegon Championships on Tuesday.

The second seed hired 1996 Wimbledon champion Krajicek for the grasscourt season but on Tuesday's evidence the Dutchman has his work cut out over the next two weeks if Wawrinka harbours any hopes of doing well at the All England Club.

The Swiss struggled to handle wet and blustery conditions on a frustrating stop-start day at Queen's Club as rain held up play for almost 2-1/2 hours with Verdasco leading 6-2 3-4.

The red-hot Spaniard saved all six break points he faced during the opening set while Wawrinka simply could not come to grips with the lush green surface after a long claycourt season.

The Roland Garros semi-finalist dropped his serve twice in the opening set and was then outplayed in the tiebreak.

A blazing backhand winner brought up four match points for Verdasco and, although he missed his first attempt to close out the match, he bagged it on the second when Wawrinka's lob floated over the baseline. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)