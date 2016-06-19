LONDON, June 19 Andy Murray became the first player to hold aloft the super-sized Queen's Club trophy for a fifth time after he beat Canadian big-server Milos Raonic 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 in the final of the Aegon Championships on Sunday.

The British top seed's title hopes appeared to be faltering when he trailed Raonic by a set and 3-0 down in the second set but the 2013 Wimbledon champion relied on his greater grasscourt pedigree to turn the match around.

Murray, who won the title in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015, had shared the previous record of four Queen's titles with seven other men, including Boris Becker, Roy Emerson and Raonic's new grasscourt coach John McEnroe.

However, a backhand volley into the net from Raonic allowed Murray to climb to the top of the pile and celebrate a winning start to his renewed coaching relationship with Ivan Lendl. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; editing by David Clarke)