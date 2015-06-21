LONDON, June 21 Britain's Andy Murray won the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club by dismantling big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-4 in a one-sided final on Sunday.

To the delight of the home crowd, the world number three showed no sign of weariness when returning to court two hours after completing his semi-final against Viktor Troicki which had been held up by rain the previous evening.

He had resumed at 3-3 in the first set against the Serb and quickly established control to come through 6-3 7-6(4).

Murray was confident his return of serve would enable him to cope against the lanky Anderson, who went into the final having thundered down 96 aces in his three previous matches.

So it proved, even though Anderson fired down two more aces in his first service game and soon reached three figures for the week.

The top seed's returning nevertheless enabled him to make a crucial breakthrough once in each set and his own serve never let him down.

A range of drop shots and lobs also proved too subtle for Anderson, as well as suggesting that Murray is in fine fettle ahead of Wimbledon which starts a week on Monday.

The first break came in the fourth game, when Murray confidently returned a 141 mile-per-hour serve, forcing his unseeded opponent to net a volley.

The first set was over in just under half an hour and although Anderson again proved capable of holding his serve to love in the second, he was broken with a series of superb shots to fall 3-2 behind and was unable to recover.

Murray sealed victory when the South African went wide on a service return, allowing the Briton to join John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick from the modern era as four-times winners at Queen's.

His titles have come in alternate years -- 2009, 2011, 2013 and now 2015. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)