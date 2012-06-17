(Adds details)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, June 17 No matter what David Nalbandian
achieves in his career, it is unlikely he will ever forget a
moment of madness that left a linesman bloodied, an angry crowd
feeling short-changed and an opponent bewildered.
The Argentine has long had a reputation for being a hot-head
and 10 years after being thrown out of the Vina del Mar
tournament in Chile for hurling a torrent of verbal abuse at a
linesman, he was disqualified from the Queen's Club final on
Sunday for injuring a line judge.
A decade ago when Nalbandian exploded after a line call
went against him, the incident went largely unnoticed since he
was then a little-known 20-year-old yet to make his mark on the
international stage.
But the 2002 Wimbledon finalist had no smoke screen to hide
behind on Sunday when he lashed out in front of 12,000 fans and
millions of television viewers.
Nalbandian was leading 7-6 3-3 in the Queen's final against
Marin Cilic but, after being broken in the seventh game, a red
mist descended over the Argentine and he slammed his right foot
into a wooden advertising board which disintegrated and created
a nasty gash on linesman Andrew McDougall's left leg.
A shocked McDougall yelled and instantly clutched his leg.
When he rolled up his beige trousers, blood was trickling down
his shin.
As soon as tournament supervisor Tom Barnes saw the extent
of the injury, Nalbandian was given his marching orders.
"Once I saw the injury...I didn't have any other option,"
Barnes, who has been an ATP tournament supervisor for 22 years,
told reporters.
Asked if he had ever seen an official injured so badly by
the actions of a player, he added with a wry smile: "No, I can't
say I have. I think the other times it's been less bloody."
Coincidentally, Barnes was also the official in charge who
defaulted Nalbandian in 2002.
Tournament director Chris Kermode added: "Anyone who saw
it...it was very clear. It was sort of a red card in football.
You're off."
The problem was the some sections of the crowd, who had been
sitting behind the linesman, would not have seen the
30-year-old's act of petulance and could not understand why the
final, which according to Cilic was "just starting to hot up",
was abruptly halted.
The fans booed, whistled and chanted "play on" but it was
match over.
AUTOMATIC DEFAULT
"David certainly did not mean for this to happen, however,
the rules are very clear in a situation like this and causing
injury to someone is an automatic default for any player," Brad
Drewett, ATP executive chairman and president, said.
While Croatian Cilic summed up the episode as something that
"isn't going to happen (again) in next 100 years", Nalbandian
was left to join a long list of luminaries in tennis's 'hall of
shame'.
Serena Williams and John McEnroe are two high-profile
members of the 'defaulters' club' but the Americans both got
into trouble for injuring the sensitivities of officials with
their colourful language rather than causing any bodily harm.
Britain's Tim Henman is also an offender, having been
bounced out of a Wimbledon men's doubles match after
accidentally hitting a ball girl in a fit of anger.
However, when it comes to players who have been defaulted
twice, the club gets even more exclusive - with Andre Agassi
being one of its few incumbents.
For Nalbandian, the penalties are starting to pile up as it
was only five months ago that he was slapped with an $8000 fine
for throwing water over an Australian Open official - an
accusation he denied - following a controversial second-round
defeat.
He now faces a fine of up to $10,000 despite already
forfeiting his prize money (at least $56,800) and ranking points
for the week.
"I know (what) I did (is) a mistake, 100 percent. I feel
very sorry for the guy. I didn't want to do that. But sometimes
you get angry and you cannot control those moments," said
Nalbandian.
He also lashed out at the men's governing body during the
presentation ceremony, suggesting the ATP does not look after
player interests, which left observers wondering if Nalbandian
could be slapped with an additional fine or even banned from the
tour.
"I think you have to give the guy a chance to let off some
steam there. I mean, he didn't intend to do what he did," Barnes
added. "He intended to kick the box but he did not intend to
hurt the guy.
"When he realised that he had, he felt bad. Then when he
realised the consequences of that, he felt even worse."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)