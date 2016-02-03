Tennis-Biel/Bienne Open women's singles final result
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the Biel/Bienne Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-4 7-6(6)
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 6-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-3 6-2 3-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 6-2 6-4 8-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Inigo Cervantes (Spain) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-2
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) 5-7 6-4 6-2 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 1-Jack Sock (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-3