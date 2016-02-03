UPDATE 1-Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles semifinal results

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) 5-7 6-4 6-2 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 1-Jack Sock (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-3