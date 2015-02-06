Tennis-Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
April 1 Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Gerald Melzer (Austria) 7-6(2) 6-4 5-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 7-5 6-1 7-Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Nicolas Jarry (Chile) 6-4 3-6 6-3 1-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Alejandro Gonzalez (Colombia) 7-5 6-2
April 1 Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3