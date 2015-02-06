Tennis-Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
April 1 Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 8-Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat 4-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-2 6-2 6-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 6-3 7-6(6) 1-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 7-Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 4-6 7-5 6-1
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3