UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer beats Nadal in straight sets in Miami Open final
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 3-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 8-Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat 6-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-6(5) 7-5
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.
April 2 Roger Federer continued his recent mastery of Rafa Nadal when he beat his great rival 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.