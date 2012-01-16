Jan 16 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday:
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13630 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 9595
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8010
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 7380
5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4925
6. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4335
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3700
8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2965
9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2655
10. (10) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2380
11. (11) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2315
12. (13) Robin Soderling (Sweden) 2120
13. (14) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 2030
14. (12) Gilles Simon (France) 2005
15. (15) Gael Monfils (France) 1970
16. (16) Andy Roddick (U.S) 1880
17. (17) John Isner (U.S.) 1800
18. (18) Richard Gasquet (France) 1765
19. (19) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1755
20. (20) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 1665
(Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories