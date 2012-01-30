Tennis-Confident Dimitrov downs Goffin to win Sofia Open
SOFIA, Feb 12 Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov gave the roaring partisan crowd plenty to cheer about as he beat Belgian David Goffin 7-5 6-4 to win the Sofia Open for the first time on Sunday.
Jan 30 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (Jan. 16's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13630 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10435
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8010
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 6900
5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4565
6. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4425
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3700
8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2965
9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2700
10. (11) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2630
11. (10) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2380
12. (14) Gilles Simon (France) 2005
13. (15) Gael Monfils (France) 1970
14. (12) Robin Soderling (Sweden) 1940
15. (19) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1890
16. (18) Richard Gasquet (France) 1855
17. (17) John Isner (U.S.) 1800
18. (13) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1760
19. (16) Andy Roddick (U.S) 1745
20 (26) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1680
(Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((toby.davis@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: toby.davis.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories
SOFIA, Feb 12 Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov gave the roaring partisan crowd plenty to cheer about as he beat Belgian David Goffin 7-5 6-4 to win the Sofia Open for the first time on Sunday.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Switzerland and France on Sunday Switzerland lead 2-France 3-1 On Sunday Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-3 6-4 Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-5 On Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat Alize Cornet (France) 7-5 6-4
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday 5th Round Sunday, February 12 Rangers - Greenock Morton (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Hearts - Hibernian (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, February 11 Ayr United (II) - Clyde (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Dunfermline Athletic (II) - Hamilton Academical 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) East Fife (III) - St. Mirren (II)