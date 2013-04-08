Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Apr 8 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (April 2 positions in brackets): 1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 12500 points 2. (2) Andy Murray (Scotland) 8750 3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8670 4. (4) David Ferrer (Spain) 6970 5. (5) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6385 6. (6) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 5105 7. (7) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4750 8. (8) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3695 9. (9) Richard Gasquet (France) 3230 10. (10) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 3000 11. (11) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 2675 12. (12) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2390 13. (13) Gilles Simon (France) 2390 14. (14) Tommy Haas (Germany) 2260 15. (16) Milos Raonic (Canada) 2225 16. (15) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 2135 17. (17) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1960 18. (19) Juan Monaco (Argentina) 1900 19 (18) Andreas Seppi (Italy) 1895 20. (20) Sam Querrey (United States) 1880 (Editing by Mark Meadows)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5