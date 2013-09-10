Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Sept 10 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (Last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 10,980 points 2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10,860 3. (3) Andy Murray (Scotland) 7,060 4. (4) David Ferrer (Spain) 6,850 5. (5) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 4,535 6. (7) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 4,515 7. (6) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4,425 8. (8) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3,425 9. (9) Richard Gasquet (France) 3,165 10. (10) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,150 11. (11) Milos Raonic (Canada) 2,555 12. (12) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 2,325 13. (13) Tommy Haas (Germany) 2,265 14. (14) Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 2,110 15. (17) John Isner (U.S.) 2,025 16. (16) Gilles Simon (France) 1,950 17. (18) Fabio Fognini (Italy) 1,945 18. (15) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 1,940 19. (22) Tommy Robredo (Spain) 1,890 20. (24) Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 1,825 (Editing by Michael Hann)
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2