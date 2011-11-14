Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Nov 14 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13475 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 9375
3. (3) Andy Murray (Britain) 7380
4. (4) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6670
5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4480
6. (8) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3535
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3300
8. (9) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2965
9. (13) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2395
10. (11) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2380
11. (12) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2315
12. (14) Gilles Simon (France) 2165
13. (6) Robin Soderling (Sweden) 2120
14. (15) Andy Roddick (U.S) 1940
15. (10) Gael Monfils (France) 1935
16. (17) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1925
17. (16) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1820
18. (25) John Isner (U.S.) 1800
19. (20) Richard Gasquet (France) 1765
20. (21) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1755
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)