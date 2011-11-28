Nov 28 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):

1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13675 points

2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 9575

3. (4) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8170

4. (3) Andy Murray (Britain) 7380

5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4880

6. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4335

7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3700

8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2965

9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2595

10. (10) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2380

11. (11) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2315

12. (12) Gilles Simon (France) 2165

13. (13) Robin Soderling (Sweden) 2120

14. (14) Andy Roddick (U.S) 1940

15. (15) Gael Monfils (France) 1935

16. (16) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1925

17. (17) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1820

18. (18) John Isner (U.S.) 1800

19. (19) Richard Gasquet (France) 1765

20. (20) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1755

