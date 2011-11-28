Nov 28 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last
week's rankings in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13675 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 9575
3. (4) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8170
4. (3) Andy Murray (Britain) 7380
5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4880
6. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4335
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3700
8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2965
9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2595
10. (10) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2380
11. (11) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2315
12. (12) Gilles Simon (France) 2165
13. (13) Robin Soderling (Sweden) 2120
14. (14) Andy Roddick (U.S) 1940
15. (15) Gael Monfils (France) 1935
16. (16) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1925
17. (17) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1820
18. (18) John Isner (U.S.) 1800
19. (19) Richard Gasquet (France) 1765
20. (20) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1755
