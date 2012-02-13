Tennis-Ecuador Open men's singles final result
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Result from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat 3-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(2) 7-5 7-6(6)
Feb 13 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13630 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10435
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8010
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 7150
5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4565
6. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4375
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3815
8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 3005
9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2770
10. (10) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2585
11. (11) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2220
12. (12) Gilles Simon (France) 2050
13. (13) Gael Monfils (France) 1970
14. (17) John Isner (U.S.) 1940
15. (15) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1890
16. (16) Richard Gasquet (France) 1855
17. (19) Andy Roddick (U.S) 1745
18. (20) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1710
19. (18) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1655
20. (21) Florian Mayer (Germany) 1585
(Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((toby.davis@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: toby.davis.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Result from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat 3-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(2) 7-5 7-6(6)
* USTA apologies for "blunder" (Adds detail, changes headline)
LONDON, Feb 12 French umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery to repair a fractured eye socket after being hit by a ball from Canada's Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup tie with Britain, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Sunday.